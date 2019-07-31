|
|
Michael Jose Torres June 10, 1949 - July 21, 2019 Michael Jose Torres passed away at the age of 70 on July 21, 2019. He was born in French Camp, CA . He graduated from Edison High School in 1967 and attended Delta College where he studied electrical engineering. He was a Navy veteran. He married his college sweetheart Sandra K. Farley, they were married for 32 years until her death in 2005. He married the new light of his life Sandra Canary in 2016. During his life, he worked at San Joaquin County for 36 years. He was also a private contractor. He was an active member and volunteered extensively at St. Luke Church, he was a 3rd degree knight with Knights of Columbus. He was dedicated to and proudly served as Administrator of Stockton Moose Lodge #391. He was preceded in death by his 1st wife Sandra K. Torres, father Jose M. Torres and his brother Edward Pimentel. He is survived by his current wife Sandra Canary, his mother June Torres, sister Diana and husband Berton Heald, his children Cynthia K. Torres, Marie and husband Gabe McMurtry, and Susan Torres, stepchildren Brian and Tonya Durham, grandchildren Levi, Sara, David, Shiloh, Kaya and Justin as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and God children. All services will be held at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California Street, Stockton, CA. 95202. Viewing will be Friday, August 2nd from 2:00 to 6:00pm with Rosary immediately following at 6pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 3rd at 10:00 a.m. A celebration of life including lunch will follow the service at the Stockton Moose Lodge, 9035 Davis Road, Stockton, CA 95209. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Catholic Charities or St. Luke School.
Published in The Record on July 31, 2019