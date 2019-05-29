|
|
Michael Joseph Tonegato
October 29, 1947 - May 18, 2019
Michael Joseph Tonegato, 71, passed away on May 18, 2019 after a brief illness. Mike was born Oct. 29, 1947 in Sonora, CA to Joe and Donna Nicholson Tonegato. Mike leaves behind his beloved wife Joanna Kristine and brother Patrick Tonegato
of Sonora, also his faithful
Labrador Retriever, Jane.
Mike served in Vietnam as a Huey helicopter Crew Chief, Army 25th Infantry Division,
attaining the rank of Staff
Sergeant. Returning stateside Michael spent four years in the Air National Guard, always a true patriot. Mike graduated from Sacramento City College with an A.A. Degree and an
Airframe and Powerplant
Certificate. Michael completed the requirements for his FAA
Aircraft Mechanic's License on 07/7/77. Until he retired in 2016 he was the Director of
Corporate Air Maintenance for A.G. Spanos, managing various sophisticated fixed-wing aircraft and a helicopter. Michael held this position for 30 years.
Visitation from 3 to 6 p.m.,
followed by a short service on Wednesday, May 29 at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, Stockton. Graveside services, 11 a.m., Thursday, May 30, Mountain View Catholic Cemetery,
Sonora, CA.
Published in The Record on May 29, 2019