Michael Joseph Tonegato

Michael Joseph Tonegato

October 29, 1947 - May 18, 2019

Michael Joseph Tonegato, 71, passed away on May 18, 2019 after a brief illness. Mike was born Oct. 29, 1947 in Sonora, CA to Joe and Donna Nicholson Tonegato. Mike leaves behind his beloved wife Joanna Kristine and brother Patrick Tonegato

of Sonora, also his faithful

Labrador Retriever, Jane.

Mike served in Vietnam as a Huey helicopter Crew Chief, Army 25th Infantry Division,

attaining the rank of Staff

Sergeant. Returning stateside Michael spent four years in the Air National Guard, always a true patriot. Mike graduated from Sacramento City College with an A.A. Degree and an

Airframe and Powerplant

Certificate. Michael completed the requirements for his FAA

Aircraft Mechanic's License on 07/7/77. Until he retired in 2016 he was the Director of

Corporate Air Maintenance for A.G. Spanos, managing various sophisticated fixed-wing aircraft and a helicopter. Michael held this position for 30 years.

Visitation from 3 to 6 p.m.,

followed by a short service on Wednesday, May 29 at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, Stockton. Graveside services, 11 a.m., Thursday, May 30, Mountain View Catholic Cemetery,

Sonora, CA.
Published in The Record on May 29, 2019
