Michael L. Owens April 30, 1955 - July 2, 2020 Michael L. Owens 65, passed away peacefully July 2, 2020 from complications of Covid 19. Mike is survived by sisters Vera Owens, Doris Owens, and Linda Sauceda; as well as nieces and nephews. Mike was born in Vallejo, Ca and moved to Stockton in June 1966. Graduated from Edison High School, did seasonal work for Diamond Walnut before retiring in late 2000's due to illness at Sodexho. Our family would like to thank the staff of Clearwater Healthcare Center for their care and concern. Mike's ashes will be scattered at sea. For those wishing to honor Mike's memory, please donate to the UC Davis Foundation.



