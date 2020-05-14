|
Michael Leonard Gamroth November 4, 1942 - April 28, 2020 Michael, Mike, Gamroth born in Portland, Oregon passed away at San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp, California. Mike attended school in Tigard, Oregon where he lived with his parents, Anna and Leonard Gamroth and his brother, Ron, until he went into the religious life at the beginning of high school. The Franciscan Order led Mike to Troutdale, Oregon, San Luis Rey, Santa Barbara, and finally to Stockton, California. This loving brotherhood was a major part of Mike's life. Mike had been a resident of San Joaquin County since 1967. Here he was employed as a social worker for 30 years. Mike was always looking out for the underprivileged and had a great need to serve those around him. He volunteered in a local literacy program and he transported persons who needed to get to medical and other important appointments. Mike lent an ear to those who needed to work out their personal problems. He was a gregarious, kind and generous man who was well loved by many. Mike made friends around the world as he loved to travel, fishing trips with friends and tying flies were great fun for him. Relaxing at the cabin in Tahoma combined with chopping wood were among his favorite activities. He loved cooking, raising a vegetable garden and donating fruits to the Emergency Food Bank. He was an avid reader, especially of "whodunits". Mike will be dearly missed by all who knew him and loved him. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband and uncle. Mike is survived by his wife of 45 years, Norma Gamroth, and three nieces Diane Hertz (John) of Marina Del Rey, CA, Mary Sue Konda (Ed) of Severin Bridge, Ontario, and Jaime English (Josh) of Jamestown, NC, two great-nieces Emma Hertz and Johanna English, and a great nephew, Avery Konda and his sister-in-law, Judith Gamroth of High Point, NC. Celebration of Life will be held in Stockton when it is safe for friends and family to participate. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made in Mike's name to the Stockton Emergency Food Bank, to Mission San Xavier Del Bac in Tucson, Arizona or to Tahoe Blue. A private service will be held.
Published in The Record on May 14, 2020