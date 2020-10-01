Michael Lewis Carlbom 1949 - 2020 Michael Lewis Carlbom passed away Tuesday, September 8 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 71 years old. His wife, Mary, was with him. His children Amelia and David, along with their families, cared for their beloved father during his final weeks of life with the great support of Hospice of San Joaquin County. Mike's parents, Howard and Clarice Carlbom, moved from Minnesota to Stockton, California where Mike and his sister, Lynn, were both born and raised. Their older brother, Lewis Heigl, remained in Minnesota. Many summer vacations were spent traveling back to visit family. Good memories and funny stories remain of their road trips there. Mike grew up in Stockton's Collegeview neighborhood in the 1950s & 1960s. He recalled playing Little League baseball, shagging balls at Billy Hebert Field, riding bikes and Saturday movies with friends. Mike attended Cleveland Elementary, Stockton Junior High School and A. A. Stagg High School. He graduated in 1967, lettering in wrestling. After graduating from Stagg High, Mike attended San Joaquin Delta College where he earned his A. A. degree. He was employed at H. H. Robertson Steel Mfg. in Stockton for ten years. After earning a certificate in cabinet-making Mike owned and operated Carlbom's Custom Cabinets in Manteca for 5 years. He was employed by Quality Cabinets from 1987 to 2008 and retired in 2011. Sports were an important part of Mike's life. He was an avid Giants, 49ers and Warriors fan. Reading The Record's sports page was a ritual for him. As an exceptional athlete he played on several local teams. Mike took great pride in coaching his son's and nephews' Pacific Little League teams and their All Star teams. He made it both fun and exciting. Highlights of Mike's life included traveling with Mary. But his grand adventure was a road trip to Costa Rica with friend, Mike Atherton, back in 1970. He was a member of St Andrew's Lutheran Church, Stagg Booster's Club, Pacific Little League Board, Mexican-American Business Association. Mike is survived by his wife Mary, children Amelia (Daniel Garcia) and David (Mai Boonsalot), grandchildren Lyla, Lucas and Josiah; sister, Lynn Loichinger (Scott), sister-in-law Carol Heigl Bruckschen, nieces and nephews in California and Minnesota. A memorial service is pending. Please send donations to Hospice of San Joaquin County.



