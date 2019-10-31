Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frisbie Warren & Carroll Mortuary
809 North California
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 464-4711

Michael Ray Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Ray Campbell Obituary
Michael Ray Campbell Oct. 16, 1950 - Oct. 18, 2019 Michael Ray Campbell was born on October 16, 1950 in Lawton, OK to Cloyd and Iona Campbell. He passed on October 18th peacefully at his home. Michael is survived by his wife, Sherry; sons, Beau Campbell and Eric Hulsey; his brother, Frank and his sister, JoAnn. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In his earlier years, Michael really enjoyed rugby, music and cooking. The last 10 years his time was spent on dialysis, but he still loved life and the joys that it brought. Per his wishes there will be no formal service. There will be a celebration of life at his home with family, friends, good music and food.
logo

Published in The Record on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -