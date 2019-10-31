|
|
Michael Ray Campbell Oct. 16, 1950 - Oct. 18, 2019 Michael Ray Campbell was born on October 16, 1950 in Lawton, OK to Cloyd and Iona Campbell. He passed on October 18th peacefully at his home. Michael is survived by his wife, Sherry; sons, Beau Campbell and Eric Hulsey; his brother, Frank and his sister, JoAnn. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In his earlier years, Michael really enjoyed rugby, music and cooking. The last 10 years his time was spent on dialysis, but he still loved life and the joys that it brought. Per his wishes there will be no formal service. There will be a celebration of life at his home with family, friends, good music and food.
Published in The Record on Oct. 31, 2019