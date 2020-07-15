Michael Shawn Morgan April 22, 1968 - July 3, 2020 On Friday, July 3, 2020, Michael Shawn Morgan, age 52, of Walnut Grove, CA, died unexpectedly from cancer, with his wife by his side. He was born in Modesto, CA, on April 22, 1968, to Martin and Betty Morgan. Mike graduated in 1986 from Lincoln High School in Stockton. Two years later, he married his sweetheart Jessica. Being raised on his parent's ranch, Mike was an avid outdoorsman. Mike was preceded in death by his father Martin Morgan, and his sister Linda Sue Rey. Mike is survived by his wife of 32 years Jessica Morgan, their children Rochelle (Steve) Chapman, Sarah Morgan, and Matthew Morgan, Mother Betty Jean Morgan, grandchildren Briana and Brandon Chapman and great-grandchild Baby Eric. He also leaves behind his brother Kevin (Estelle) Morgan, brother-in-law Ron Rey, and much loved nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17 from 11:00am to 12:30pm, with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:30pm at Jay Chapel in Madera. Interment immediately following at Arbor Vitae Cemetery in Madera. Please follow social distancing regulations and wear a face mask during services. jaychapel@jaychapel.com