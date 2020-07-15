1/1
Michael Shawn Morgan
1968 - 2020
Michael Shawn Morgan April 22, 1968 - July 3, 2020 On Friday, July 3, 2020, Michael Shawn Morgan, age 52, of Walnut Grove, CA, died unexpectedly from cancer, with his wife by his side. He was born in Modesto, CA, on April 22, 1968, to Martin and Betty Morgan. Mike graduated in 1986 from Lincoln High School in Stockton. Two years later, he married his sweetheart Jessica. Being raised on his parent's ranch, Mike was an avid outdoorsman. Mike was preceded in death by his father Martin Morgan, and his sister Linda Sue Rey. Mike is survived by his wife of 32 years Jessica Morgan, their children Rochelle (Steve) Chapman, Sarah Morgan, and Matthew Morgan, Mother Betty Jean Morgan, grandchildren Briana and Brandon Chapman and great-grandchild Baby Eric. He also leaves behind his brother Kevin (Estelle) Morgan, brother-in-law Ron Rey, and much loved nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17 from 11:00am to 12:30pm, with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:30pm at Jay Chapel in Madera. Interment immediately following at Arbor Vitae Cemetery in Madera. Please follow social distancing regulations and wear a face mask during services. jaychapel@jaychapel.com


Published in The Record on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Jay Chapel Funeral Directors
JUL
17
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Jay Chapel Funeral Directors
JUL
17
Interment
Arbor Vitae Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jay Chapel Funeral Directors
1121 Roberts Avenue
Madera, CA 93637
(559) 674-8814
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
One of the nicest boys we have ever met. He went to high school with our two girls Tonya and Sarina Baysinger. We are so sorry for your loss.
Bill and Terry Baysinger
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Jay Chapel Funeral Directors
