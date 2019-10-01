|
Michael T. Buckenham April 7, 1937 - Sept. 24, 2019 Michael Trevor Buckenham was born in Thames Ditton, England April 7, 1937 to Amelia Buckenham Weillie. Raised just outside of England, Michael and his too many to count cousins happily played along the Thames River, until being evacuated during the bombing raids of WWII. Mike and his cousin Brian were sent to the south of England to live with a host family, while his Mother stayed behind to help with the war effort. When reunited Michael and his mother set out for America aboard the Queen Mary, living on Mid-Way Island for a time and then on to the States. Upon arrival Michael and his mother moved around a bit finally settling in Stockton, California, and Stockton will never be the same. He played hard: motorcycles, cars, golf, planes, guns, skis, boats, and bows. Nothing was too fast or too dangerous. He loved hard. He and his wife Shyla were married more than 60 years and raised 3 children, Mike Junior, Kellene and Corey, along with 7 grandchildren. Mike was also a master craftsman and enjoyed sharing his talents in wood working, gunsmithing, fitting golf clubs, and building miniature steam engines. Mike Sr. also worked hard. Working for Thornton Motors and then for Porsche Cars North America as their regional manager. Mike then opened his own auto repair shop serving up customer service, stories and laughs for over 40 years. The outpouring of love and support when the shop recently experienced a devastating fire is proof that he was loved by loyal friends and customers as well as his family, who all will continue to tell his tales. Mike lost his battle with cancer on September 24, 2019 and is survived by his wife, Shyla; brother, John Weille; sisters, Jane Norick and Jean Miller; daughter, Kellene Reinschell (Todd); sons, Michael Buckenham (Nancy), and Corey Buckenham (Kristin); grandchildren, Trever Buckenham (Mary), Kyle Buckenham, Ian Reinschell, Colin Reinschell, Reilly Buckenham, Sophie Buckenham, and Sydnee Buckenham. Services will be held privately.
Published in The Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019