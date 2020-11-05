1/1
Michael V. Dominguez
Stockton - Michael V. Dominguez, 37, of Stockton, California died November 1, 2020 surrounded by family.
He was born May 17, 1983, in Stockton, California, the son of Hope and Michael A. Dominguez.
Michael grew up in Stockton, Ca, along with his brother. He played soccer and basketball. He loved the San Francisco 49ers and became an avid sports memorabilia collector. He would assist in putting on autograph signings. Michael graduated from Franklin H.S. in Stockton with the graduating class of 2001. Later he attended Delta College where he earned his AA in Business. He was loving and caring and would give the shirt off his back to a friend in need.
He is survived by his mother and father, Hope and Michael A. Dominguez of Stockton, Ca; and brother Ryan Dominguez of Auburn, Ca. Also numerous Aunts, Uncles, and loads of cousins.
A service will be held at Casa Bonita in Stockton, Ca on Tuesday November 10, 2020. The viewing will be from 9am-11am and Rosary from 11am-12pm.

Published in The Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

