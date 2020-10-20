1/1
Miguel Orejel Sr.
Miguel Orejel Sr. July 31, 1953 - Oct. 14, 2020 Husband, father, grandfather, brother and beloved son. Miguel Orejel was taken from us too soon. He was born in San Antonio, Guaracha, Michoacan, Mexico. From Southern California up to Northern California, Miguel worked the fields at a young age. As an adult and now married, he then went to auto-motive school and became a certified mechanic. In his last 15 years Miguel worked as a truck driver. He is survived by his wife, Rosalinda Orejel, five adult children, ten grandchildren, five brothers (2 deceased), seven sisters, and mother Guadalupe Orejel Cervantes. He was a parishioner at the Cathedral of Annunciation in Stockton, CA. Miguel much enjoyed and looked forward to cooking for his family and especially his grandchildren. He had a craft for cooking and making his well-known specialty dishes and a variety of spicy "chiles" while playing traditional Mexican music. We will forever cherish his delicious cooking, generosity, and warm hospitality. His laughter and presence will always be missed. Services will be held privately. Casa Bonita Funeral Home

Published in The Record on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

