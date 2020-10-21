Miguela "Maggie" Felix

Miguela "Maggie" Felix 1929-2020 Maggie Felix, born February 21, 1929, in Isleton CA, passed away peacefully October 14, 2020, at Hospice House, Stockton CA. Maggie was the loving wife to the late Guil Felix and most wonderful mom to Frank Quijalvo (Bobi), Ted Quijalvo (Trudy), Pete Quijalvo, Maria Quijalvo-Hale (Henry), Robert Quijalvo (Toni), Elaine Drake, Eliza Patterson (Fred), Richard Felix, Billy Felix (Teri), Esther Scott (Tom), and Florence Felix. Maggie was the loving and adoring Grandma and Great-Grandma to many who loved her to the moon and back. Viewing on Sunday, October 25th, noon to 5 pm, rosary at 3 pm, Chapel of the Palms, 303 S California St, Stockton CA, 95203. Mass, Monday, October 26th, 10 am, Saint Lukes Catholic Church, 3847 N. Sutter St, Stockton CA, 95204. Graveside service at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Rd, Lodi CA 95240.



