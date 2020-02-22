|
|
Mike Anthony Angele Aug. 8, 1958 - Feb. 9, 2020 Michael Anthony Angele was born on August 8, 1958 in Lodi, CA. On February 9, 2020 Mike joined God, our Heavenly Father, peacefully with family by his side at the age of 61. He resided in Stockton, CA. and was raised in Galt, CA. He attended Galt Elementary School and graduated from Galt High in 1976. At the age of 6, Mike started taking piano lessons and advanced to an instructor from U.O.P. in Stockton. In his high school days, he decided to stop the piano lessons to focus on sports. Mike worked in construction repairing houses. He started his own fence building and repair business. Mike always liked to work with his hands. Woodworking and mechanics were Mike's top skills. Mike enjoyed camping trips to Bodega Bay and French Meadows, fishing and dirt bike riding with his family. He also enjoyed bowling, solving puzzles on Wheel of Fortune and helping others. In 2002 Mike started working for Central Valley Hardware in Stockton and enjoyed 17 years working there until his passing. Mike is survived by his parents, Merle and Nancy; his sister, Annette Chapman Paul; children, Katrina, Marcus and Christian; stepchildren, Matthew Yates, Sarah and Michael Jackson; grandchild, Logan; and his step grandchildren, Piper and Lainey. The family would like to thank the ICU staff from the San Joaquin County Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated. A private funeral will be held at Lodi Funeral Home. Celebration of Life reception to follow at Woodbridge Moose Lodge, 3824 E. Woodbridge Rd., Acampo, CA 95220 at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Published in The Record from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020