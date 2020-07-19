Mike Bates Oct. 31, 1954 - July 5, 2020 Mike was born Halloween day 1954 to Carol and Larry Bates in Chico, CA. He grew up in Stockton, graduating from Tokay High School in 1972 and later attended Delta College. Following school, Mike served the Stockton community as a plumber for 45 years where he was honest, trustworthy, and so kind hearted that he would never say no to anyone in need. Attention to detail and a commitment to quality work earned him the finest reputation. Because he was a very quiet man, people were often surprised of his depth of knowledge on a variety of scientific and philosophical subjects. He used this knowledge to organize his thoughts and perform tasks quickly and more accurately. As a devout Christian and a very active member of Big Valley Bible Church in Lodi, Mike did everything with his heart in the pursuit of excellence to serve the Lord. He was a very generous, honorable and loving man who cared deeply about you, giving much yet expecting little in return. He had a passion for the outdoors, in particular fishing and camping, yet he also had an artistic side with a preference for acoustic music and playing his guitar. He rescued many dogs and cats and remained faithful to them to the very end. He was certainly a man of many colors. Mike was called very suddenly and unexpectedly to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday July 5, 2020. Atrial Fibrillation likely contributed to his untimely death. It is sad that we will no longer enjoy his wry sense of humor and love of life. He was predeceased by his mother Carol, and is survived by his father Larry Bates, his sister Kelly Bates and brother David Bates, his uncle Ralph "Sonny" Hilzer (Jodie), his nieces and nephews, Amy (Vern), James, Nycole, Tawny (Bill), Zachary, Travis (Amanda) and Max. Finally, Michael Bates will be dearly missed by his loving life companion Vivian Tierney. A GoFundMe page www.gofundme.com/f/mike-bates
has been set up to assist the family with his funeral and final expenses. Any assistance is appreciated. Memorial services are pending. 209-369-5084