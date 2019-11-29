|
Mina T. Tassano Dec. 7, 1929 - Nov. 19, 2019 Mina Teresa Tassano passed away peacefully at home November 19, 2019 at age 89. She was born December 7, 1929 in Sestri Levante, Italy to Mario and Emiglia Bozzano. She moved to Stockton, CA in 1952 after marrying Anthony (Tony) Tassano, who preceded her in death in 1998. They celebrated 46 wonderful years together. Mina began her career in the agricultural industry cracking walnuts at Tassano Nut Company. She later retired in 2000 from Tri Valley Growers where she spent 45 years at a local cannery. An avid home cook, Mina was known for her ravioli. She enjoyed trips to Italy, traveling with her girlfriends and visits to Jackson Rancheria where she was an enthusiastic but conservative gambler. Mina is survived by her brother, Bruno Bozzano; nephew, Manlio Bozzano, and extended Barlupo and Bozzano families. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tony Tassano; parents, Mario and Emiglia Bozzano; and brothers, Guiseppe and Mino Bozzano. Mina's life will be celebrated at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California St., Stockton on Monday, December 2, 2019 with visitation at 9AM followed by a Chapel service at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a in her honor. Mina's family would like to extend warm thanks and gratitude to her caretakers for several years of devoted service.
Published in The Record from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019