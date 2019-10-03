|
|
Mirian C. Settles Mar. 10, 1931 - Sept. 24, 2019 Mirian C. Settles, age 88, passed away on Sept. 24, 2019. Born to the late, Amos and Idella Cofield on March 10, 1931 in Aberdeen, Mississippi. Mirian met her husband, Melvin Settles, at age 13, when she moved with her family to St. Louis. They were married for 69 years. Mirian enjoyed sewing, shopping, bingo, walking, attending church, listening to music and keeping in touch with family. Mirian's husband preceded her in death by nine days. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at DeYoung Memorial Chapel from 3-7PM, with a Funeral Service on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at 11AM at Progressive Community Church.
Published in The Record on Oct. 3, 2019