Misako "Minnie" Saiki
Dec. 6, 1923 - May 29, 2019
Misako Saiki, 95, passed away peacefully at the Meadowood Care Facility of O'Connor Woods, in Stockton after enduring
limitations due to several strokes since 1993.
She was born in Clovis, CA to Saichi and Akino Futagawa,
contract farm laborers from Hiroshima, Japan, working in the Fresno area during the 1920's. At age 4, Misako and older sister Masako 6 (born in Madera, 1922) accompanied by their mother returned to Hiroshima to receive a traditional Japanese education. The girls were left in the care of an uncle and aunt and oldest sister, Ayako who remained in Japan. She returned to the U.S. To rejoin her husband for several more years before returning permanently. After graduating from high school in Japan, she married Japanese-American, Kiyoshi Kay Saiki, in a so-called arranged marriage in Dec. 1940. The newlyweds came to Stockton to live and join the Saiki family business (hotel, restaurant, and tavern). The U.S. declared war on Japan after the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7th, 1942. President Roosevelt subsequently enacted executive order 9066 which forced 120,000 Japanese-Americans into internment or concentration camps without criminal charges, acts of sabotage or espionage, and without due process of law. Because of the short notice to evacuate, all personal properties (houses, land, farms, businesses etc.) had to be abandoned only to be lost to government auction and foreclosures.
In 1948, Kiyoshi and Misako, with minimal investment and the backing of a trusting hotel landlord, established themselves in the hotel management business in the infamous 'skidrow' district of Stockton. They eventually operated two hotels for 15 years during the economic 'boom' of the 1950's. But once again were forced out of business due to the Stockton Redevelopment
Project of 1963. In 1961, Misako found employment at the Smith and Lang Dept. Store in downtown Stockton in the drapery dept. managed by the late Mr. Joe Serventi. She started as an entry
level seamstress. When Serventi and Son started their own business on N. Pacific Ave., she was elevated to head seamstress and was responsible for most of the design and making of the fancy 'swag' and other intricate features. Due to her masterful skills and design and workmanship she became a notable artisan in the Stockton area drapery circles. She had to retire after 37 years due to limitations caused by her first stroke.
She was a gifted crafter, she won several blue ribbons for knitted products and patch work quilts at the S.J. County Fair and Calif. State Fair. She was a member of the Stockton Buddhist church, Stockton Buddhist Women's Assn., Tomo No Kai, Hiroshima Doshi Kai, and the church craft club.
She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Kiyoshi Kay Saiki and daughter-in-law, Olga Saiki survived by one and only son, Donald Saiki, sister Masako Nishimura (San Jose), sisters-in-law Kinko Saiki (Susumu), Yuri Saiki (Barry), May Saiki (Ted), and Shoko Kihara (Masaru) several step-grandchildren and their respective families, and several nephews and nieces.. Memorial services will be held on June 29 at 11:00 A.M. in the Stockton Buddhist Temple, 2820 Shimizu Dr., Stkn. Committal cremains at Park View cemetery, French Camp.
Published in The Record from June 24 to June 27, 2019