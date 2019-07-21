Home

Mitchell Thomas Orrick Jan. 30, 1987 - July 15, 2019 Mitchell Thomas Orrick , 32, of Stockton, CA, passed away on July 15th, 2019 in Rohnert Park, CA. Mitchell was born in Stockton to Thomas B. Orrick and Denise D. Van Airsdale on January 30th, 1987. He had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing and working on cars. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend to many. He will be dearly missed. Mitchell joins his father, Thomas Orrick, his grandparents, Jack and Joanna Lucas; his grandparents, Harold and Johnie Belle Van Airsdale; and his grandmother, Betty Jeffers in heaven. He is survived by his daughter, Bree Orrick; his parents, Denise and Harold Van Airsdale; his brother, Hunter Orrick; his sisters Amanda Orrick; Brittney Van Airsdale, and Erika Cearley; his grandparents, Jerry and Sharon Orrick; his grandfather, Ron Jeffers; and many nieces and nephews. Please join us in a celebration of his life at 11:00am, July 25th at the Stockton Golf and Country Club 3800 W. Country Club Blvd., Stockton.
Published in The Record on July 21, 2019
