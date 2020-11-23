1/2
Modine Bishop Blalock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Modine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Modine Bishop Blalock
Modine Bishop Blalock, 95, on November 8, 2020, died peacefully with her beloved only child, Michael, by her side. She now joins the love of her life, her husband Bill, after 19 years of separation.
Modine was a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and GG. At heart, she was a teacher and artist. She loved her friends, was a loyal member of TOPPS, treasured Bingo, and enjoyed a competitive game of Dominos. She was born September 29, 1925, Merkel, Texas, to Grover and Ella Bishop.
She married William Harold Blalock July 20, 1942, in Taylor, Texas. He preceded her in death in 2001. She was also preceded in death by her cherished "Bishop Sisters" Juanita Swanger, Beatrice Martin, Evelyn Beatty, and Oddilee Reddin.
She leaves behind her only son Michael (DeLora), granddaughters Rena, (Tony), Jennifer (Jim), and five great-grandchildren Jillian, Mia, Gino, Jordan, and Dina, nephew Robert (Nicole) Collins, niece Arlene Moore, and their families.
Though words are inadequate, Modine's family offers a most sincere thanks for her loving care from The Commons, Hospice, and especially Annette.
Unfortunately, Modine's family must postpone her memorial services due to Covid-19 regulations.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved