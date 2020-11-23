Modine Bishop Blalock

Modine Bishop Blalock, 95, on November 8, 2020, died peacefully with her beloved only child, Michael, by her side. She now joins the love of her life, her husband Bill, after 19 years of separation.

Modine was a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and GG. At heart, she was a teacher and artist. She loved her friends, was a loyal member of TOPPS, treasured Bingo, and enjoyed a competitive game of Dominos. She was born September 29, 1925, Merkel, Texas, to Grover and Ella Bishop.

She married William Harold Blalock July 20, 1942, in Taylor, Texas. He preceded her in death in 2001. She was also preceded in death by her cherished "Bishop Sisters" Juanita Swanger, Beatrice Martin, Evelyn Beatty, and Oddilee Reddin.

She leaves behind her only son Michael (DeLora), granddaughters Rena, (Tony), Jennifer (Jim), and five great-grandchildren Jillian, Mia, Gino, Jordan, and Dina, nephew Robert (Nicole) Collins, niece Arlene Moore, and their families.

Though words are inadequate, Modine's family offers a most sincere thanks for her loving care from The Commons, Hospice, and especially Annette.

Unfortunately, Modine's family must postpone her memorial services due to Covid-19 regulations.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store