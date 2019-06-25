|
Monique A. Perales Dec. 29, 1991 - June 9, 2019
It is often said that only the good die young. On Sunday, June 9, the precious life of Monique Andreina Perales (28) was suddenly taken from this world. Born on December, 28, 1990, to Linda Lopez and Julian Perales, Monique was raised in Stockton, CA, attended Edison High School and Delta College, and worked at Midgley's Restaurant for the past three years.
Monique loved life, and the greatest joy in her life was her son, Julius (8), to whom she passionately dedicated herself.
She also loved people and was a kind and generous being who always stepped up to help anyone in need. As a vivacious and spirited soul, Monique enjoyed music festivals, family gatherings, travelling, and photography. Her smile was infectious, her laughter contagious, and her personality light-hearted and fun, all which created unforgettable memories for those who mourn her.
Monique Andreina Perales left countless grieving hearts behind and is survived by her beloved son Julius and a multitude of family and friends. We are comforted to know that she is now in the hands of the Lord and we will joyously meet with her once again, in paradise. Meanwhile, she will continue to live within our hearts.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Micke's Grove Park in Lodi, CA, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. A service will be held at 3:00 in the Japanese Garden and a reception will follow immediately.
Published in The Record on June 25, 2019