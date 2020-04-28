|
Myrtle Lee Neal July 31, 1919 - April 16, 2020 Myrtle Lee Neal, 100, entered eternal rest Thursday, April 16, 2020. Myrtle was born July 31, 1919 in Lockesburg, Arkansas. She graduated from Sevier County Training High School in 1939. She is a proud graduate of Philander Smith College in 1944 where she majored in math and minored in Education and English; she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1944. She became a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. in 1942 as an undergraduate student while attending Philander Smith. Upon graduation from Philander Smith and suffering the loss of her mother in 1945, she moved to Phoenix, Arizona and accepted a teaching opportunity. Her career as an educator began at Borrec Corner Elementary School in Randolph, AZ between 1946 -1959. In 1959 a teaching opportunity presented itself in Stockton, California. She continued her career in Stockton, CA for Stockton Unified School District for the 23 years. In 1982 Soror Neal retired from the Stockton Unified School District after 37 combined years as an educator in Arizona and California. After relocating to Stockton, CA Myrtle united with St. Matthew's CME Church and later moved her membership the Ebenezer AME Church in 1982 where she continued her servitude until her health failed her. She loved her church and was proud to be a member. Myrtle worked diligently to make her church a better place. She had the biggest, purest heart and accepted everyone into her home with open arms. She will be missed mostly for her kind, loving and compassionate spirit. Myrtle is survived by a special "play" daughter, Rev. Patricia Colvin; three Godchildren, Nathan O'Neal, Angela Thomas and Joe Rodgers; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Myrtle is welcomed into the gates of Heaven by her mother and father, Fannie and Feddie Neal; three sisters, Ira Mae Whitmore, Wilie Harris, and Bernice Neal; four brothers, Roy, Zachary, Ernest and Fred Neal. Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, a Celebration of life will be held in the great Honor of Myrtle at a later date. Her family will be in contact in the near future with details. We are requesting in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, and/or Ebenezer Church in Stockton, CA.
Published in The Record on Apr. 28, 2020