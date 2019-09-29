Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frisbie Warren & Carroll Mortuary
809 North California
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 464-4711

Myrtle M. Peterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrtle M. Peterson Obituary
Myrtle M. Peterson 1922-2019 Myrtle Peterson, 96, died Sept 24, 2019; born in Grangeville, Idaho. She worked in the medical field for 40 years in Oregon, Hawaii and Modesto, California. Myrtle Peterson was preceded in death by siblings, Arthur Thomas, Anise E. Williver, Betty J. Zander and her husband, Walter G. Peterson of Modesto. Myrtle is survived by 2 daughters, Barbara Ward and Gwen Lagesse; 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held between 10-12pm Friday, Oct 4, 2019 with a service to follow at noon, at Frisbie-Warren & Carroll Mortuary, 809 N. California Street Stockton, CA, 95202. Interment will be held at San Joaquin National Cemetery- Santa Nella at a later date.
logo

logo

Published in The Record on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now