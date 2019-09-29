|
Myrtle M. Peterson 1922-2019 Myrtle Peterson, 96, died Sept 24, 2019; born in Grangeville, Idaho. She worked in the medical field for 40 years in Oregon, Hawaii and Modesto, California. Myrtle Peterson was preceded in death by siblings, Arthur Thomas, Anise E. Williver, Betty J. Zander and her husband, Walter G. Peterson of Modesto. Myrtle is survived by 2 daughters, Barbara Ward and Gwen Lagesse; 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held between 10-12pm Friday, Oct 4, 2019 with a service to follow at noon, at Frisbie-Warren & Carroll Mortuary, 809 N. California Street Stockton, CA, 95202. Interment will be held at San Joaquin National Cemetery- Santa Nella at a later date.
Published in The Record on Sept. 29, 2019