Myung "Penney" Fidel

May 30, 1939 - November 8, 2020. Born in Seoul, South Korea and emigrated to the US in 1961. She is survived by her sons, David, Patrick and Conrad Fidel. Also by ex. husband Dr. Jose Fidel who still remained a close friend throughout the years. Also loved by sister-in-law, Venancia Patron and Pascual and Cathy Fidel. She will be sorely missed. A memorial will be held at St. Lukes Catholic Church at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store