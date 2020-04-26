|
|
Nancy Ann Dunham Biddle May 24, 1939 - April 18, 2020 Nancy Biddle, 80, left this earth on Saturday, April 18, 2020, as a result of medical complications from her second battle with stage 4 metastatic Ovarian Cancer. She was at home surrounded by her family and took her last breath immediately following a blessing and prayer from her pastor, Rev. Jan Everhart- Ratcliff. For her family present, it was an amazingly peaceful end to a most beautiful life. Nancy was born to Waldo and Annie Pitt Dunham in Longview, Washington on May 24, 1939, and then raised on her parent's farms in Latham and El Dorado, Kansas. It was in El Dorado that she met the love of her life; Donald Biddle and they were married on March 13, 1955. Don would always share that Nancy was the most beautiful girl in El Dorado and recently told Nancy, 65 years later she was as beautiful today as she was when they first met. Nancy and Don had three children Jean Northington (Steve), Mitch Biddle (Diane) and Chip Biddle (Kerrie) and lived in various states before settling in Stockton, California in 1971. It was here where their family grew to include six grandchildren Michele Dionne-Singh (Paul), Jennifer Dionne, Jimmy Bednash, Heather Foyt, Sara Biddle and Ashley Davis (Nate) and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Waldo and Annie Dunham and her brother Robert Dunham. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother in addition to owning and operating an A&W franchise, assisting Don with the startup of two aviation businesses and having a 30+ year career at Macy's. She served on the Easter Seals Board, was a past Grand President of the Omega Nu Sorority, and a member of the Central United Methodist Church. Nancy loved the beach and vacationed regularly in Hawaii and Southern California or spent the day in Santa Cruz to enjoy a book by the ocean. Her hobbies included golfing, handicrafts, reading, enjoying a good glass of wine and most importantly having dinners seating five generations of her family. She was the kindest, gent- lest woman who fully lived her life with an incredible amount of gratitude and met adversity with unwavering strength and grace. She was generous with money and helping others as she found there was truly more joy in giving than receiving but, more importantly to those she loved, both friends and family, she was ultimately the most generous with her time and love - a lesson which was instilled in her by her parents. Due to the current COVID Pandemic, the family has decided to schedule a Celebration of Life at a later date to truly honor Nancy's life and the legacy she leaves behind. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Central United Methodist Church or . Her family would be remised if they didn't thank the wonderful doctors, specifically Doctors Nelson, Edracki and Dighe, medical staff and nurses that helped navigate Nancy's very complex medical issues and provide compassion and care to her throughout the years. Additionally, they would like to provide their heartfelt condolences to anyone battling any health crisis during this very trying time in the world and their families who are left feeling helpless.
Published in The Record on Apr. 26, 2020