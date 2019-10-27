|
|
Nancy Ann (Dutra) Lovotti Mar. 25, 1953 - Oct. 16, 2019 Nancy Ann (Dutra) Lovotti passed peacefully on October 16, 2019 in her residence. Nancy was born March 25, 1953 to the late Donald P. and LaVern M. (Travers) Dutra in Hayward, CA and the family migrated to the Central Valley in 1958. She was a graduate of Franklin High School class of 1971, married the love of her life, John, on April 15, 1972 and was employed by St. Joseph's Hospital (Dignity) for over 20 years. A devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all. She was known for her warm and giving nature and joy for life. She had a love for fashion, shoes and all things chocolate. She also had a tremendous passion for tennis and old black and white films, her favorite being The Philadelphia Story. Nancy is survived by her loving family; husband, John M. Lovotti of forty-seven years; sons, Joseph M. Lovotti and Jeffrey M. Lovotti; sister, Eva Dutra of Hayward, CA and brothers, Richard Dutra of Hayward, CA and Paul J. Dutra of Stockton, CA and many other close friends and extended family. Met in heaven by her brothers, Donald P. Dutra, Jr. and William Dutra. Nancy's life celebration will include a rosary service on Friday, November 1, 2019 at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California St., Stockton, CA 95202 from 3:00-7:00 PM, Rosary starting at 6:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held at DeYoung Memorial on Saturday, November 2 2019 11:00 AM. A reception being held at Karl Ross Post #16, 2020 Plymouth Rd., Stockton, CA 95204 following the services.
Published in The Record on Oct. 27, 2019