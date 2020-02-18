|
Nancy Fenton 1957 - 2020 Nancy Fenton, of Mapleton, OR passed away on Feb. 5, 2020 after a spirited fight against pancreatic cancer. She worked over 30 years for Delta Health System in Stockton and was very involved in her children's school events. After retirement, she continued her community involvement in Mapleton, OR. She is survived by her spouse of 36 years, Richard; son, William; daughter, Ashley and son-in-law, Brian; brother, Terry Riendel. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Belva, LeAnn, and Eugene. A Celebration of Life will be held on Feb. 29, 2020 at 11:00am at VFW Hall, 580 Moffat Blvd, Manteca. Donations can may be made in honor of Nancy's name to Friends of Florence, a transportation service for cancer patients in the Florence/Mapleton community, PO Box 598, Florence, OR 97439.
Published in The Record on Feb. 18, 2020