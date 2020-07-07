Nancy Raley Nov. 12,1946 - June 25, 2020 "A Small Body with a Big Heart " Nancy was born Nov. 12,1946 in Oregon City, OR to George and Lillie Wright. She was married June 16,1973 to Jimmie D. Raley of Stockton, CA and promoted to heaven June 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband Jim, daughters Karen Brown and Kristen Godfrey, grandchildren DeeAnna (D.J.) Raley-Murphy, James, Jr. and Melodee Godfrey, step-granddaughter Angela Hyder, sister Carol Jaquith Wright, and brothers Gary and David Wright. Nancy had a big heart for reaching the children in the Stockton community with the Word of God. She taught at EMC School and later at Little Learners Preschool for many years. She also ran the Children's Ministry at EMC with her husband, Jim, and later with her oldest daughter Karen at WEC. She impacted many families for Christ with her unconditional love for the Lord. Nancy was a devoted Christian for many years and had a deep love for the Word of God. There is a "Nancy Raley Memorial" through the Gideons. As God leads, please write checks to "Gideons International " and mail to PO Box 69121, Stockton, CA 95269. Memorial Service will be held Thursday July 23, 2020 at 11 am, Gravity Church, 715 S. Central Ave, Lodi, CA. All are welcomed to attend and honor her memory. Ample room for social distancing.