Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
View Map

Naomi Magdaleno


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi Magdaleno Obituary
Naomi Magdaleno June 5, 1942 - Nov. 23, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Naomi Magdaleno of Stockton announces her passing after a long illness. On Saturday, November 23, 2019, she passed at the age of 77. She was born on June 5, 1942 in Hayward, CA to Stella Brown (Magdaleno) and Angelo Magdaleno. Naomi was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Ephraim Magdaleno, and sister, Phoebe Magdaleno. She is survived by her children, Annette Montemayor, Sandra Moncado and Lisa Ruelas; her brothers, Michael Magdaleno, Eleazar Magdaleno, Eliphaz Magdaleno and Elias Magdaleno. Naomihas 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren,7 nieces and 2 nephews. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
logo

Published in The Record on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -