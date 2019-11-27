|
|
Naomi Magdaleno June 5, 1942 - Nov. 23, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Naomi Magdaleno of Stockton announces her passing after a long illness. On Saturday, November 23, 2019, she passed at the age of 77. She was born on June 5, 1942 in Hayward, CA to Stella Brown (Magdaleno) and Angelo Magdaleno. Naomi was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Ephraim Magdaleno, and sister, Phoebe Magdaleno. She is survived by her children, Annette Montemayor, Sandra Moncado and Lisa Ruelas; her brothers, Michael Magdaleno, Eleazar Magdaleno, Eliphaz Magdaleno and Elias Magdaleno. Naomihas 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren,7 nieces and 2 nephews. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Nov. 27, 2019