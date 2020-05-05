|
|
Naomi Rodriguez May 23, 1933 - May 1, 2020 Born May 23, 1933, went to be with the Lord May 1, 2020. Born in Stockton, passed away in Lockeford. Preceded in death by husband, Abraham Sr; sons, Abraham Jr and Michael; three brothers and four sisters. Survived by daughters, Anita Hernandez, Vera Andujo and Yolanda Gombert; six grandchildren, eight great-grand-children and sister, Agar Echeverria. Due to COVID-19; Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of San Joaquin, .
Published in The Record from May 5 to May 6, 2020