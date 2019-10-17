|
|
Neill P. Johnson, II Nov. 30, 1948 - Oct. 2, 2019 Neill Patrick Johnson, II age 70, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2nd at his home in Burson, CA.He was born on November 30, 1948 in Stockton to Dr. Neill Patrick Johnson, Sr. and Elizabeth (Sievers) Johnson.He was a graduate of St. Mary's High School and attended both San Joaquin Delta and Columbia Junior Colleges. He retired from several years as storekeeper for the San Joaquin County. Neill was an avid outdoorsman and a jack of all trades. He often enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping with his Queensland Heeler at his side. His sense of humor was like no other and always left folks in stitches or scratching their head. He was a handyman and made good use of whatever he had on hand. Duct tape could fix anything and any tool could be made for any job. His daughter stated, "He was one of a kind, to say the least." He was a loving father and grandfather. He is survived by his daughter, Brie (Seth) Garcia; his two granddaughters, Scarlett and Delilah of Sacramento;sisters, Pat Johnson, Judy Johnson Cheadle and Elizabeth Johnson; his brother, Bill (Dee) Johnson; niece Tamara (John) Pronoitis; grandnieces, Kyra and Adela Pronoitis and grandnephew, Aleko Pronoitis; nephew, Bill (Jennifer) Johnson; grandnephews, Bryce and Grant Johnson. Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 1PM at the Venetian Garden's Clubhouse, 1555 Mosaic Way, Stockton, California 95207. Private family burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the for COPD.
Published in The Record from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019