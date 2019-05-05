|
|
Nellie Velasquez
Nov. 27, 1942 Apr. 21, 2019
Nellie Velasquez, age 76, of Stockton, CA, passed away on April 21, 2019. She was born in Tempe, AZ and the oldest child of Caroline Garcia. Nellie moved to Guadalupe, CA, then to
Stockton. She attended Edison High School, went on to
Humphrey Business College and acquired a certificate of completion. Nellie enjoyed
listening to music, dancing, cooking and being with family. Most of all, she lived her life on her own terms. Nellie was
preceded in death by her son
Michael Gonzales; brothers
Richard, Louis, Otilio Garcia and George Cachero; and sister Vivian Garcia. She is survived by her daughter Denise Esparza and Ray
(son in law); grandchildren
Michael Gonzales Jr, Jordan and Jacob Esparza; brothers
Fred Cachero and Ralph Garcia; sisters Esther, Darlene, and Debbie Garcia. Nellie loved her siblings, loving relatives and close friends. She will be deeply missed and will be forever in our hearts.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at Casa
Bonita Funeral Home,
2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton CA 95204, on May 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Record from May 5 to May 6, 2019