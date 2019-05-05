Home

Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM

Nellie Velasquez


Nellie Velasquez Obituary
Nellie Velasquez

Nov. 27, 1942 Apr. 21, 2019

Nellie Velasquez, age 76, of Stockton, CA, passed away on April 21, 2019. She was born in Tempe, AZ and the oldest child of Caroline Garcia. Nellie moved to Guadalupe, CA, then to

Stockton. She attended Edison High School, went on to

Humphrey Business College and acquired a certificate of completion. Nellie enjoyed

listening to music, dancing, cooking and being with family. Most of all, she lived her life on her own terms. Nellie was

preceded in death by her son

Michael Gonzales; brothers

Richard, Louis, Otilio Garcia and George Cachero; and sister Vivian Garcia. She is survived by her daughter Denise Esparza and Ray

(son in law); grandchildren

Michael Gonzales Jr, Jordan and Jacob Esparza; brothers

Fred Cachero and Ralph Garcia; sisters Esther, Darlene, and Debbie Garcia. Nellie loved her siblings, loving relatives and close friends. She will be deeply missed and will be forever in our hearts.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at Casa

Bonita Funeral Home,

2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton CA 95204, on May 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Record from May 5 to May 6, 2019
