Nellie Will Ortiz
Nellie Will Ortiz Jan. 30,1930 - Sept. 23, 2020 Nellie Ortiz was 90 years old. Preceded in death by her oldest son Anthony Reynoso, her husband Antonio J. Ortiz, mother Martha Alvarez and 3 sisters Lupe, Eddie and Genevieve. She was born in Jerome, Arizona. Her family moved to Stockton at age 8. She was the mother of 7 children and is survived by 6: Darlene Reynoso Lopez, Francine R. Flores, Fernando Ortiz and Teresa, David Ortiz and Jane, Mario Ortiz and Manuel Ortiz. She was a housewife and the bookkeeper for her late husband's business until his death in 1977. She continued working as a bookkeeper and a Spanish Translator until her retirement. After retiring she continued living with her son Mario. He had been her caregiver and took excellent care of her. They would enjoy watching Tom & Jerry cartoons together and laugh so much! Nellie passed away just the way she had requested, with all her favorite music playing and family by her side. Nellie is survived by 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson. Our family would like to thank Optimal Hospice Care, all their wonderful nursing staff with a special thank you to Naomi.


Published in The Record on Oct. 11, 2020.
