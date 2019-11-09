|
Nicholas R. Poggio Sept. 30, 1970 - Nov. 2, 2019 Nick Poggio passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 2, 2019. He was the son of Phyllis and John Poggio. Nick leaves behind his parents and four children, Victoria (Alexander) Mears, Samantha Poggio, John K. Poggio of Linden and Alexandria Poggio of Myrtle Beach, SC; his sister, Anne Poggio and nieces, Catherine and Celeste Castillou of Linden. He is survived by numerous relatives and friends. Nick was a Cherry Packer for twenty-five years and a specialist on Ramacher nut harvesting machines, specializing in hydraulics and fabrications of the venerable machine. Some of the highlights of his career was being part of the almond and walnut harvest in California and the pecan harvest in Texas and New Mexico. He was also very proud of the restoration of the Ramacher Harvester #4 for the San Joaquin Historical Agriculture Museum. Nick was a loving and caring man who enjoyed making homemade salami and sausage and hunting for mushrooms. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM with a Rosary to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 18633 E. Front St., Linden, CA. A Mass will be held Wednesday,November 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Holy Cross followed by the committal at the Linden Cemetery on Cady Lane. Contributions can be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church or the . Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Nov. 9, 2019