Nina (Elkins) Grupe November 19, 1946 - November 25, 2019 Nina (Elkins) Grupe, 73, of Linden, CA passed away suddenly on November 25th in Santa Cruz, CA. Nina was born in Stockton, CA on November 19, 1946 to Thomas and Emeline Elkins. She attended Annunciation School, St. Mary's High School and the University of the Pacific, where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She graduated from UOP with honors in 1969 and soon after met Craig Grupe through mutual friends. Nina and Craig were married on March 1, 1970 and settled in Linden where they would raise their three sons. Nina was a devoted mother to her boys and a second mother to many. She relished time spent with her sons but also enjoyed a long teaching career. She taught elementary school in the Stockton area for many years, the last 20 of which were at August School until her retirement in 2013. Her proudest title was that of Setu, or grandmother. Attending her grandchildren's sporting events, recitals and plays, organizing holiday crafts and volunteering in their classrooms were just a few of her favorite things. Cooking and entertaining for family and friends gave her great joy and she loved decorating for all the holidays. Nina played bridge with a small group of dear friends for 47 years and was a member of the Linden Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. A longtime parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church, her faith was a constant in her life and a source of great comfort. Nina is survived by her husband of 49 years, Craig Grupe; her sons, Christopher (Melanie), Gregory (Allison) and Douglas; grandchildren, Molly, Charlie, Kate, Sam and Andie Grupe; her sister, Rita (David) Smith; her brother, George Badway; sister-in-law, Darlene Ferrario and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Elkins; mother, Emeline Wise; brother, Anthony Badway and her in-laws, Francis and Bernice Grupe. Visitation will be held from 2PM - 6PM with a Rosary to follow on Thursday, December 5th at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California St., Stockton. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 6th at 10AM at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 18633 Front St., Linden. A private burial will be held later at the Stockton Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Linden Educational Foundation Performing Arts, in memory of Nina Grupe, 18527 E. Main St., Linden, CA 95236 or Stockton Civic Theatre, 2312 Rosemarie Ln., Stockton CA 95207.
Published in The Record on Dec. 3, 2019