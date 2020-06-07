Nobuko Mitsuda June 16, 1924 - May 30, 2020 Nobuko (Nobie) Mitsuda passed away in Manteca at the age of 95. She was proceeded in death by her husband George and son Wayne Mitsuda. Nobie is survived by her grandson Jason Mitsuda and daughter-in-law Carole Mitsuda. Nobie is also survived by a brother Motomi Arao and sisters Haruko Alberti and Sachiko Graham, in Southern California. Nobie was a member of the Stockton Buddhist Church and a lifelong resident of Stockton. She worked for the Welfare Department in downtown Stockton. Nobie was an excellent cook and loved to travel. She also enjoyed shopping and lunches with friends. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the dedicated staff at the Commons Union Ranch in Manteca. They cared for Nobie for almost six years while dealing with her Alzheimer's Disease. Optimal Hospice also cared for Nobie keeping her comfortable in her final days. Memorial donations can be made to Optimal Hospice of Stockton in Nobie's Honor or to your favorite charity. No services are planned for the time being.
Published in The Record on Jun. 7, 2020.