Norbert Owen Artlip Sept.13, 1942 - Sept.29, 2020 Norbert (Bert) Artlip, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 78. Bert is preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Caroline Artlip, and his son, Jeffrey Artlip. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Charlotte, his children, Greg (Sharon) Artlip, Erin Jenkins and Janet Palomarez-Guzman, his grandchildren Jaclyn (Danny) Pfaff, Jeffrey Artlip, Robert Jenkins and Erika (Eric) White, and great-grandchildren, Calvin and Oliver Pfaff. Bert served the US Army from 1961 to 1963 while stationed in San Rafael, and he served on many missle sites throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Bert had an extensive career pioneering trucking, distribution and logistics for many suppliers serving the Northern California and Western regions. His dedication to Atcheson Topeka and Santa Fe Railway, Santa Fe Trails, LDS Truck Lines, M&L Trucking, Inc., Active Distribution, and Best Logistics, Inc. is unsurpassed. His family will greatly miss his guidance, commitment and sense of humor. No services will be held per Bert's request. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Alzheimer's Association
of Northern California or Vitas Hospice of Lathrop, California.