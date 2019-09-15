|
|
Norby Karen Gasho December 23, 1944 - August 9, 2019 Norby Karen (Rea) Gasho went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 9 at her home in McLean, VA after a 30-year battle with carcinoid cancer. Norby was born on December 23, 1944 in Tucson, AZ to June and David Rea. She grew up in Stockton and attended Lincoln Elementary and Lincoln High School, graduating with the Class of 1962. She remained close with her friends and former classmates throughout life no matter where she lived. She received her bachelor's and master's degree from Oregon State University. Norby taught 4th 6th grade in Oregon and in the Sacramento, CA area for 10 years. She married Lawrence (Larry) P. Gasho in 1976 in Reno, Nevada. Larry worked for Bob Whittington, former Publisher of the Record, and Bob and his wife introduced them. The family moved to Rochester, New York in 1981 and then relocated to the Washington DC Area in northern Virginia in 1985. There the Gasho's found their church home at Falls Church Anglican where Norby was an active member for more than 30 years. She led the intercessory prayer ministry, participated with prayer at the rail and was active in the McLean Women's Bible Study for over 30 years. She was an active member of the Capital Area Carcinoid Survivors support group. Norby was a devout woman of faith who deeply loved her family and friends. She was always one to lend an ear, was kind and patient, and would try and help others in any way that she could. Norby is survived by Lawrence P. Gasho, her loving husband of over 43 years, her daughter Anne N. Krohn and her son in law John D. Krohn of Arlington, VA. She is survived by her five siblings, brothers David (Carol) Rea of Edmonds, WA and Michael Milhaupt of Scottsdale, AZ, sisters Misty (Mike) Carpenter of Ventura, CA, Vicki (Mike) Odello of Carmel, CA, Patty (Casey) Beal of Mandeville, LA. Norby is also survived by her stepmother Elizabeth Rea of Stockton, CA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Capital Area Carcinoid Survivors Group, 8411 Pennell St., Fairfax, VA 22031, or the Falls Church Anglican (Onward Capital New Building) 6565 Arlington Blvd. Falls Church, VA 22042.
Published in The Record from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019