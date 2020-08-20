Norma Lee Murray August 26, 1929 - August 2, 2020 Norma Lee Murray "Martha" passed away August 2nd, in Antioch at the age of 90. Born in Stockton, California to John and Leah Davison on August 26, 1929 she grew up in Stockton and attended Stockton High and then UOP. She later met and married her one love, Joseph Bartlett Murray from Denver, after the war on May 29, 1950 in Roseville. They married in the same church as her parents had 24 years earlier. Norma enjoyed traveling around the United States, camping mostly. She had a passion for old antiques, especially old bottles. She was a member of the Stockton Historical Bottle Society and often spent weekends around Stockton digging for antique bottles from a past era. She was known for her canning and apple pies at the fair - coming home with numerous first place ribbons. She is survived by her sons, James Murray of Valley Springs, Tim Murray (Karen) of Morada, and her Great Grandson Jaden Tuttle. Norma is preceded in death by her Husband, Joseph, her parents, her brother Robert, her son John Murray, and her grandson Russell Murray. There will be no services per Norma's request.



