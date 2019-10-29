|
Norma M. Miller Aug. 9, 1919 - Oct. 24, 2019 Norma died peacefully in her sleep on October 24, 2019, at age 100. She brought joy and inspiration to all who knew her, and was loved by so many. She was born in Patterson, New Jersey, to an Italian family. Her early years included many happy days with extended family at "The Farm" in rural New Jersey. She married Bill Perry in 1941. The newlyweds moved to Burbank, California where they first worked for Lockheed Aircraft Co. The couple had two sons, among the first of the "baby boomer" generation. Norma and Bill were skiing pioneers in the 1940s. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren are avid skiers to this day. The family enjoyed their cabin at Lake Arrowhead, all four seasons, for many years. She devoted much of her time to her children's activities, from Den Mother to a college fraternity Mother's Club. Norma performed in many musical productions of The Burbank Civic Light Opera Association and modeled for local department stores. She spent much time after retirement as a volunteer at St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank. In 1989, married to Bill Miller, the retired couple moved to Stockton, where she quickly became immersed in church, theater, social, musical, and civic activities and organizations. After Bill's death in 2002, she continued to participate in a number of organizations and activities. Up to the time of her death, she was an enthusiastic bridge player, and an active member of P.E.O. Sisterhood, and The Stockton Opera Guild. She stopped driving her beloved car only a few years ago. She worked hard to maintain her health and stamina, and was justifiably proud to reach the 100-year milestone this August. She achieved her goal of living in her home until death. She is survived by children and step-children, Tom, Glen, Patty and Mike; daughters-in-law, Susie and Patti; grandchildren, Tom Jr., Christopher, Wesley, Jennifer, Denise and Glen; their spouses, Jody, Erica, Bridy, Kim and Chris; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Sean, Drew, Kate, Raegan and Huck, as well as numerous New Jersey relatives with strong Italian DNA. She was particularly appreciative of the "above and beyond" assistance provided in recent years by her physician and other providers, hairdresser, drivers, housekeeper, caregivers, and special friends and neighbors, who devoted much time out love and friendship, and kept her happy and active until the end. They know who they are, and will always be remembered by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, November 5, at 10:00 a.m. at Church of The Presentation, 6715 Leesburg Place, Stockton, California. Committal will be private at San Fernando Mission Cemetery. Donations may be made to Church of The Presentation or to the Stockton Opera Guild, 3022 Country Club Blvd., Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019