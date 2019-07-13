|
|
Norman A. Page Sept. 18, 1930 -July 10, 2019 Norman A. Page "Norm" of Lodi, CA passed away July 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Norm was born in Treat, AR Sept. 18, 1930 to Mart and Mattie Page. He was the youngest of 12 children. In 1944 he traveled to California on the back of a flatbed truck to join family that was already here. He settled in Linden and worked as a ranch hand on the Vignolo Ranch. He attended Linden High School where he met and later married Ruth Scheffel and started a family. Later he worked for Dohrman's Department Store and soon thereafter began a long and successful career in car sales. He was an award-winning fleet sales manager known for his honest reputation. Over the years he made many friends and had a loyal following at each dealership he represented. He retired from Big Valley Ford in 2008 at age of 78. In 1961 he married Ramona Townlin Houston creating a very large blended family. They were married for 56 years until her death in 2017. During their life together they enjoyed casinos, gardening, camping, and fishing. They always loved having children and grandchildren surrounding them. In later years his love of children and nature led him to become a docent for Lodi Lake Nature Trail where he guided thousands of school children sharing his knowledge of the outdoors. Norm is survived by 11 children, 32 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Page, three infant sons, and his stepson, John Houston. Donations can be made in his name to the or Hospice of San Joaquin. Norm's funeral will be held Mon., July 15, 2017 at 3pm at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park 14165 N. Beckman Road, Lodi, CA followed by a reception at Micke Grove Park at the Julia Harrison Memorial Building 11793 N. Micke Grove Rd, Lodi.
Published in The Record from July 13 to July 14, 2019