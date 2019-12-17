|
|
Norman Mich Jan. 19, 1933 - Dec. 11, 2019 Norman Mich, born January 19, 1933 entered into heaven December 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and 5 children. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Antonia Mich; sons, Robert (Rebecca) and Thomas (Tonya); daughters, Deborah (Mark) and Paula (Jeff); son, John; and sister, Dee Shaw. He was also blessed with 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Norman's 22 year military service consisted of 2 tours in the Air Force and 3 tours in the Navy where he retired. He went on to work as a Research Laboratory Technician for California Cedar Products for 15 years. He was and will always be so very loved and missed by family and a great many friends. Memorial service to honor his life will be held at Church of the Presentation, 6715 Leesburg Place, Stockton, CA., Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
Published in The Record on Dec. 17, 2019