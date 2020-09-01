Obie McCann, Jr. June 7, 1940 - August 20, 2020 Obie McCann, Jr. passed from this life August 20, 2020 peaceably at home surrounding by his loving family. Mr. McCann born June 7, 1940 in Bennington, OK, to Obie and Ruby Roberson McCann and was the last of seven children. He is survived by Carolyn (nee Orr) and just celebrated 57 years of marriage on August 17th. Also survived by three children, Michael, Keith and Michelle Graham; seven grandchildren, Austin, Brandon, Matthew, Colby, David, Davis and Princess Ainsley; one great-granddaughter, Sutton Joy and several nieces and nephews. Mr. McCann was proceeded in death by his parents and siblings, Carl, Harl, Maxine Cox, Johnny, Melvina Guthrie and Randall. Obie worked as a Corrugator Operator at the former Fibreboard Paper Products for 9 years in Stockton, CA and 38 years in industrial construction as Instrumentation and Pipe Fitter building or remodeling power, chemical, food plants and paper mills in Virginia, Oklahoma, Texas and California. Member of Christian Life Center for 41 yrs. Funeral Services were held following Covid19 restrictions at Collins Family Funeral Home, 123 N School Street in Lodi on Friday, August 28, 2020. Collins Family Funeral Home



