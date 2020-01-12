|
|
Octaviano "Tavi" Estrada April 28, 1933, - Jan. 4, 2020 Octaviano Estrada passed away peacefully in Stockton, CA on January 4, 2020. Son of Albert and Petra Estrada, born April 28, 1933 in Stockton, CA. Tavi was the 5th of 11 children in the Estrada family. At an early age of 23, Tavi met his future wife Rogelia, they raised four children Dominic, Patricia, David and Arnold Mark. Tavi enjoyed and worked for Valley Showcase over 25 years before he suffered a disabling heart attack. He worked in many positions including a Finished Carpenter, Plant Supervisor and later an Estimator and Production Supervisor. Tavi was preceded in death by his Wife, Rogelia; Parents, Albert and Petra; Sisters, Dorthy (Paul Souva), Delores (Marcello Ortega); Brother, Albert Estrada (Vera), Leo (Hope), Balthazar (Helen), Rosallio (Allison), Joe (Carlene). Tavi leaves to cherish his memories, brother, Otto (Mabel); sister, Marina Estrada; daughter, Patrica (Mike Brais); son, David (Marriam), Stefanie; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 1 great- great-grandchildren; and host of nieces; nephews; cousins and close friends. We are grateful for the support of our family in place of flowers, family request donations are made to the LATIN AMERICAN CLUB Scholarship fund. Rosary for Octaviano (Tavi) Estrada will be held Monday Jan. 13, 2020 at Casa Bonita Funeral, 2330 Cemetery Ln., Stockton, CA 95204 at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass to held Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020 at Cathedral Annunciation Church, 400 W. Rose St., Stockton, CA 95204 at 10:00am. Life's Celebration to follow at Stribley Community Ctr., 1760 E. Sonora St. Stockton, CA 95205 at 12:00pm -3:30pm.
Published in The Record on Jan. 12, 2020