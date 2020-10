Or Copy this URL to Share

Octavio B. Frias 1936 - 2020 Octavio B. Frias, loving father of Ruben Villegas, Mitchell Villegas, Ida Davis, Bertha Frias and Maryalice Frias; Companion of the late Betty Villegas and grand-father of the late Ricky San Nicolas. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Chapel of the Palms Funeral Home, 303 S. California, Stockton from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Committal will be private. Chapel of the Palms



