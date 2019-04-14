Home

Olive Irene McFate Davis

Olive Irene McFate Davis

Nov. 16, 1922 - Mar. 9, 2019

Local historian and author

Olive Irene McFate Davis died March 9 at the age of 96. Olive was very active in the Linden and

Stockton communities throughout her life and was passionate about its history and preservation. Olive was born Nov. 16, 1922 in Oakland, California. She graduated from

Linden High School in 1941. She married Warren Davis in 1942 in Reno, Nevada and they had five children, Jean, Patricia, Larry,

Allan and Bonnie. A dedicated 4-H leader for 25 years, she

received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the State of

California 4-H program for her volunteer work. In 1973, she was named Citizen of the Year by the Linden Lion's Club as a

"champion of youth, a giver, a leader, a woman for all seasons." Her beloved Warren died in 1976 at the age of 55. Recently

widowed and always a hard worker, Olive published her first book that same year, "The Slow, Tired and Easy R.R." In her lifetime, she published 7 books, ranging from local history to children's books. Olive was the longtime manager for the Stockton Ag Expo, manager of the Stockton Boat Show and employee of the Stockton Chamber of Commerce. In 1994, Olive was inducted into the Ag Hall of Fame. Olive was dedicated to preserving the history of San Joaquin County and its agricultural legacy. A past president of the San Joaquin Historical Society and Museum, she was instrumental in acquiring grants to preserve the

agricultural history of the area. A lifelong volunteer, Olive was dedicated to Kiwanis Club in Stockton. She moved to Southern California in 2016 to live with family. At the age of 82, Olive

received a letter in the mail that would become the surprise of her life. She learned that she had been given away as a baby and had two surviving sisters, Carol Clarke and Marilyn Farrar. The parents who raised her, Leana and Thomas Albert McFate, had never shared the family secret that she had been given away by her birth parents, Percy and Elsie Baker. Olive is

survived by three children, 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and her two biological sisters.

A Celebration of Life for Olive Davis will be held on April 19 at 1 p.m. at the San Joaquin Historical Society Museum in Micke Grove in the red barn. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the San Joaquin Historical Society Museum, 11793 N. Micke Grove Road, Lodi, CA 95240. Her internment will be private at the Linden Cemetery. .
Published in The Record on Apr. 14, 2019
