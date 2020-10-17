Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Oma's life story with friends and family

Share Oma's life story with friends and family

Oma L. Lucas Sept. 7, 1935 - Oct. 6, 2020 Oma L. Lucas, born September 7, 1935, Miami, Oklahoma, passed October 6, 2020, Modesto, California. Devoted wife to late husband, "Sarge", loving mom to Nancy, Carrie and Bryan, proud Grandma to Stacie, Carrie Jane, Bryce and Hannah, adoring Great-Grandma to Stephanie, Carter, Cora, Crew and Malcolm. Graveside service, October 19, 2020, Cherokee Memorial Park, Lodi, 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers send donations to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, 95356.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store