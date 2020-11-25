1/1
Opal M. Tessaro
Opal Tessaro passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020. She was born on February 20, 1926 in the little town of Navelencia, CA. As a young adult, Opal moved to Stockton and enjoyed selling homes as a Realtor Associate for many years. She is survived by her daughter Natalie Holcomb; grandchildren Chris Holcomb, Heather & Fred Lara, and Dustin Tessaro; great-grandchildren Justin Holcomb, Chad Lara and Madison Lara. Opal was preceded in death by her husband Nat Tessaro, son Terry Tessaro, son-in-law Don W. Holcomb, both of her siblings and her parents.
A Memorial Service is scheduled on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204.

Published in The Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
