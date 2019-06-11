|
Pablo Ortiz
Jan. 25, 1920 - Jun. 2, 2019
Pablo, 99, born in Mexico.
Married to the love of his life Teofila Ortiz for 50 years.
He had worked at Tri-Valley
before retiring. He enjoyed being around his grandchildren. He leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Pablo is survived by his sister Gabriela Ortiz, daughters Yolanda Ortiz and Angie Becerra, sons Oscar and Paul.
Viewing will be from 11am-2pm with services to follow at 2 pm on June 11th, Park View Cemetery. Committal will be private.
Published in The Record on June 11, 2019