|
|
Pamela Ann Kitto
Sept. 26, 1944 - April 15, 2019
Pamela Kitto, 74, passed away peacefully under Hospice Care at Dameron hospital on April 15th. She bravely fought non-Hodgkin's disease for the past three years. Pam was born in Texas to Betty Lou and Herb Kitto on September 26,1944, and was a life-long resident of Stockton. She worked in her father's National Towel Linen business during school. She graduated from Stagg High School in 1962 and completed her Bachelor's Degree at U.C. Berkeley in 1966 where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. Following graduation, Pam worked as a social worker for San Joaquin County and later was a bookkeeper for Dentoni's and the Stockton Symphony.
Pam was a member of KW chapter of P.E.O. and the Nineteenth Century Club. An avid contract bridge player, she played in many tournaments on the West Coast. Pam was well-read and had a keen knowledge of history. She traveled extensively and especially loved her road trips around the state and country. Pam valued her wide circle of friends who cared for her and loved her.
She is survived by her daughter Maggie Muth Sterni (Josh ), her two grandchildren Ashlin and Jonathon, her brother Jeffrey (Rene), and her nieces and nephews Kaley Diaz, Patrick Kitto, and Matthew, Megan, and Marissa Kitto.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Pam designated the following charities: TLC School Foundation (PO Box 3282 Stockton 95201) Stockton Symphony, Stockton Civic Theater or Delta Humane Society (4590A.Hy.99 Stockton 95215) for those who wish to make a contribution in her name.
Published in The Record on Apr. 28, 2019