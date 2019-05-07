Home

Pamela Corsi

1949 - 2019

Pam passed away on April 30, 2019 at the age of 70 following a long term illness.

Survived by children Tawnya Alibani (Clyde), Troy Lucio, (Fiamma), Dariel Lucio, (Idamae), Sophia Corsi, (Allesandro), Veronica Corsi, (Enrico), Grandchildren Lino Alibani, Shasa Lucio, Naike Giorgini, Malaika Lucio, Michele Mancuso and other family

Michelle Rinauro, Linda

Johnson, Doriano Alibani, Elizabetta Bresciani, Matteo Giorgini, Joey Giuntoli, Tammy Snider, numerous nieces and nephew and friends.

Proceeded in death by parents James Marsh, Betty Bohannon, husband Gianfranco Corsi, Brother David Marsh, son-in law, Marco Mancuso.

Pamela was a lifelong blood

donor. Donations in her honor may be made to a blood bank of choice.

Cherokee Memorial Park and Funeral Home of Lodi are

entrusted with her care and

service. Graveside service will be held May 8, 2019, 1:00 p.m.

Visitation Monday, May 6,

12:00 - 8:00 pm, Tuesday,

May 7, 9:00 am - 8:00 pm.
Published in The Record on May 7, 2019
