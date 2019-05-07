|
|
Pamela Corsi
1949 - 2019
Pam passed away on April 30, 2019 at the age of 70 following a long term illness.
Survived by children Tawnya Alibani (Clyde), Troy Lucio, (Fiamma), Dariel Lucio, (Idamae), Sophia Corsi, (Allesandro), Veronica Corsi, (Enrico), Grandchildren Lino Alibani, Shasa Lucio, Naike Giorgini, Malaika Lucio, Michele Mancuso and other family
Michelle Rinauro, Linda
Johnson, Doriano Alibani, Elizabetta Bresciani, Matteo Giorgini, Joey Giuntoli, Tammy Snider, numerous nieces and nephew and friends.
Proceeded in death by parents James Marsh, Betty Bohannon, husband Gianfranco Corsi, Brother David Marsh, son-in law, Marco Mancuso.
Pamela was a lifelong blood
donor. Donations in her honor may be made to a blood bank of choice.
Cherokee Memorial Park and Funeral Home of Lodi are
entrusted with her care and
service. Graveside service will be held May 8, 2019, 1:00 p.m.
Visitation Monday, May 6,
12:00 - 8:00 pm, Tuesday,
May 7, 9:00 am - 8:00 pm.
Published in The Record on May 7, 2019