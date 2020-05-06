|
Pamela "Pam" Lamb June 24, 1946 - April 27, 2020 Pam passed away April 27, 2020 with loved ones by her side. She was the most wonderful mother that we could have ever asked for. She always had a sewing project going on for just about everyone. We will cherish every single handmade project she made us or anyone else. She was most known as Nana Pam. She is survived by her four amazing daughters, Lynnette, Michelle, Cherilyn, & Miki; seven grandchildren, Janette, Justine, Samantha, Nathan, Alysha, Maya & Emi; and one great grandchild, Stella, and another on the way. She is preceded in death by her spouse, Gary; parents Robert, Patricia & Ethel; and siblings, Jim, Robert Jr. There will be a celebration of life once we are all able to gather together again.
Published in The Record on May 6, 2020